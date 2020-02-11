The man accused of murdering his ex partner in a West Auckland street - while a protection order was in place - once teamed up with politicians to present an anti-crime petition to the government.

Manchao Li, 64, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning, where his name suppression was lifted.

He is charged with murdering his ex-wife Zhimin Yang - also known as Jennifer - on Westgate Drive in July last year.

READ MORE:

• Massey homicide: Auckland man accused of murdering ex-wife named

• Man charged with murdering Invercargill woman

• Melbourne father under police guard after allegedly murdering daughter, son-in-law

• Boy, 13, murders girl because he thought she was pregnant

Advertisement

She was repeatedly stabbed and died at the scene as her attacker fled in a car.

Li allegedly breached a protection order that was put in place to prevent him having any contact with his alleged victim.

Manchao Li, 64, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning where his name suppression was lifted. Photo Dean Purcell

However, in the early 2000s, Li teamed up with Auckland ACT MP Kenneth Wang to present a petition to parliament urging a law change to keep criminals "locked up".

He explained that he had been the victim of a crime in which he had lost a lot of money.

His frustrations were exacerbated when he spent almost a year going back and forth to court hearings and conferences and gained little reparation or resolve.

Li said he was "disappointed" in the justice process and that New Zealand had a problem with crime which needed urgent attention and much tougher consequences for offenders, particularly young offenders.

He said the laws at the time were "weak" and shielded offenders, even encouraging them, which was harmful to the community.

He implored the government to change the law and to "ensure criminals are locked up".

Advertisement

ACT leader at the time, Rodney Hide, and Mr Wang accepted the petition on the steps of Parliament in 2005.

The court this morning heard Li has been found fit to stand trial, which has been scheduled for October.

He was remanded in custody by Justice Moore and will appear in court again next month.