Waihī residents have been asked to use water for drinking only after a main water pipe break has taken reservoir water to "extremely low" levels.

The Hauraki District Council said in a written statement this morning that it was working hard to fix the pipe but if the repair took longer than usual, there was a chance the town might run out of water.

The council requested that people use water for drinking only and to not use water for showering or clothes washing until further notice.

While the situation in nearby Waikino was not critical, the council also asked Waikino water users to keep consumption at a "bare minimum".

If the area ran out of water, the council would have water stations around town for drinking water and will then issue more information.

Visit the council's website, www.hauraki-dc.govt.nz, or Facebook page for more information and to keep up to date.