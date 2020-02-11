Two men are dead and a homicide investigation is under way after an incident near Tauranga last night.

Police confirmed the deaths this morning after getting a report of gunshots being fired at a property on Orsmby Lane, Omanawa, about 7.40pm yesterday.

"Upon arrival, two men were found deceased," Detective Inspector Mark Loper said.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known and police are working to establish what has happened at the property before the deaths.

Advertisement

At the scene this morning, armed police remain near the property and near Ormsby Lane and neighbouring McLaren Falls Rd.

READ MORE:

• Thai soldier kills at least 20 people in mall shooting rampage

• Mall siege: Hundreds rescued, gunman still at large after Thai shooting carnage

• Favona, Auckland, homicide: Second shooting, this time fatal, at the same property a month later

• Man injured in Northland shooting

A scene examination will continue at the property today.

"Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the incident or anyone with knowledge of those involved to get in touch."

Can you help? Call Police on 111 or 10-5 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.