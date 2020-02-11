

Hastings has installed interactive light exhibition 'Trumpet Flowers' in its city centre mall.

The installation, which is inspired by the gramophone, includes interactive sound in addition to light.

The installation is made of 27 trumpet keys and 27 trumpet flowers which play 27 different musical sounds.

The flowers respond to the music and create a rainbow of technicolour lights.

People can make their own music with the keys or listen to one of the scheduled pieces which play regularly.

The installation is designed by Australian artist Simone Chua of Amigo and Amigo, and has been bought to Hastings by Vesica Aotearoa with the support of Hastings District Council.

The flowers will be up from February 12 to 25, including during the Art Deco Market on February 20.

The installation follows last year's previously successful light installations "Shrooms" and "UV Spaghetti".

More installations are set for Albert and Civic Square this year from February 25 to March 9.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the installations were "designed to enthral both young and old".

The presence is designed to enhance other activities happening in the city such as the opening of Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre and Hastings City Art Gallery exhibitions.