Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie will not seek re-election as the MP for Invercargill at the 2020 election.

The announcement - minutes after National List MP, and former Speaker, David Carter, officially said he too will retire from politics at the election - is considered a surprise.

"While this was a difficult decision to make, I feel this is the right decision for me and my family," she said.

Last year, police launched an investigation in relation to a message Dowie sent to former National MP, Jami-Lee Ross. They found the complaints "did not reach the threshold of an offence".

One of the messages from Dowie's phone sent to Ross suggested he should die.

Dowie had already been re-selected as the candidate for Invercargill.

She was one of three National MPs to announce they wouldn't contest the election.

She acknowledged this in her statement this morning.

"Despite being re-selected as the candidate, I have made the decision not to contest the seat."

She cited family reasons for leaving Parliament.

"I am most proud of my children, Christabel and Hunter. I went to Parliament when Christabel was 4 and Hunter was 2 years old. What has become clear is that my children are at a pivotal age and I wish to be 100 per cent present to share in their successes."

She said the new candidate for Invercargill would have her "full support".

Christchurch Central MP Nicky Wagner decision not to stand was also released this morning.

Carter has been a National MP for 26 years. He said his mind had been made up for a while.

"I told both Bill English and Simon Bridges immediately after the last election that this would be my last term."

Nicky Wagner, David Carter and Sarah Dowie are 11th, 12th and 13th National MPs to announce they would be stepping away from politics since the party lost power in 2017.

In previous instances when a National MP has announced they would be standing down, National Leader Simon Bridges has issued a statement as well - usually thanking the MP for their time and wishing them the best.

There was no statement issued today from Bridges, however.