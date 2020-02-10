A teenager reported missing and thought to be with a known criminal has been found safe and well.

Police have confirmed that 17-year-old Emily Hobson has been located.

She was reported missing after leaving her Glen Eden address in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers found Emily "a short time ago in West Auckland".

The teenager's family said she was likely with Ruben Riddell, who she met recently.

Riddell's name and face went viral last year after an arrest warrant was issued for him when he allegedly breached his court release conditions.

The 28-year-old has distinctive tattoos including the word blood heavily inked across his lower face and a demonic clown on the front of his neck.

Police would not be drawn on the connection between Hobson and Riddell.