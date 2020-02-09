A boy has been identified as the person who drowned at a beach southwest of Auckland yesterday.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said it was called to Karioitahi Beach about 7.30pm to help a boy involved in a water incident. He was initially said to be in a critical condition.

The youngster's exact age has not yet been revealed by authorities.

"He was located in the surf by the Police Eagle helicopter and brought to shore by off-duty surf lifesavers," a statement said.

"CPR was in progress but unfortunately the patient died. The boy and his family were left in the care of police and ambulance and Westpac Rescue 2 [helicopter] returned to base."

Police earlier said emergency crews were called to the area about 7.15pm after reports that three people had got into difficulty in the water.

The other two people made it back to shore and were taken to hospital with minor and moderate injuries, police said.

"A third person was pulled from the water. However, they were unable to be revived and died at the scene."

The boy's death will be referred to the coroner.