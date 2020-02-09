A cyclist has been injured in a crash with a police vehicle in South Auckland this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on Atkinson Ave, in Ōtāhuhu.

The cyclist suffered moderate to minor injuries, police said, and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known and the Serious Crash Unit is now at the scene.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• 'He was going way too fast'; says witness to police car crash on SH1, Auckland

• Officer who crashed car on Auckland's Southern Motorway 'blessed'

• Police investigate after officer crashes into three parked cars

• One dead in Hamilton crash after car hits wall at speed

None of the police officers is injured, but are said to be getting support.

Motorists in the area are being told to expect delays as Atkinson Ave is closed between King St and Avenue Rd.