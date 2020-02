A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash just north of Huntly, Waikato.

The vehicle collided with a barrier on State Highway 1 at Ohinewai, and came to rest on a rail line about 1.10am.

The woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she later died.

A diversion at Tainui Bridge remains in place this morning for northbound traffic.

Rail services were expected to resume after 6am.