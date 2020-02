A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash at Ashhurst, Manawatu-Wanganui.

The crash on Saddle Rd was reported at 3.10pm said. No other vehicles were involved.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance was sent to the crash just after 3pm.

Traffic management is in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene and police warn motorists to expect delays.