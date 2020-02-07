A kindergarten teacher from Austria has admitted responsibility for a crash that killed a motorcyclist at Moeraki yesterday.

Melanie Giesinger (28) appeared before the Dunedin District Court this morning where she pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing the death of Auckland man Tane Roderick.

Defence counsel Rhona Daysh indicated there may be an application for a discharge without conviction, given the possible "implications" for her client.

Giesinger, the court heard, had been travelling the country with two friends when the crash occurred and was scheduled to leave fly home from Auckland Airport at the end of the month.

She was released on bail on the conditions she surrendered her passport and refrained from driving.

Melanie Giesinger pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing death. Photo / Christine O'Connor

The court heard today that the victim's mother lived in Invercargill and he had been in the South Island to visit an uncle.

Police were called to the scene in State Highway 1 at 10.40am yesterday after reports of a collision between a campervan, car and motorbike.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described how she saw a man attempt to revive the victim before first responders arrived.

She spoke to the man briefly afterwards and said he was distraught.

Community Magistrate Simon Heale said Giesinger may eventually be sentenced in Auckland, given she was leaving from there and it may be a more convenient location for the victim's family for a restorative-justice conference to be held.

The defendant will appear in the Dunedin District Court next week for that to be determined.

The charge of careless driving causing death carries a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment or a $4500 fine.