An elderly Coatesville resident hasn't showered for five days and a tenant in her property has had to move to a motel because they've run out of water.

Sue Murphy, who is in her 70s, says she has been waiting for four weeks for her water tank to be refilled and is worried that her 10 sheep and two donkeys will soon run out of drinking water.

"It's been bad before, but never this bad," said Murphy, who lives in a rural property along the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway.

Auckland Council announced today that it will be putting on extra supplies for people running low on water.

About 20,000 residents living in northern, northwest and west Auckland have been affected by the lack of rainfall and are seeing their tanks dry up.

Murphy, who has a 5000-gallon (18,927-litre) tank, is down to her last 1500 gallons, she said.

"We have tried every way to conserve water, I've stopped watering my vegetable gardens to the point where they're all dead and I haven't taken a shower for the last five days," Murphy said.

"But water is continuing to evaporate real fast from the tank because of the heat, and I'm just scared we'll run out of water."

Murphy has a cottage on her property which she rented out, but said the tenant had to move into a motel last week because it was out of water.

"I feel sorry for her, but I'm glad she understands the situation is beyond my control," Murphy said.

Water tank users have been told they may have to wait at least a month before their supplies can be replenished as demand for water spiked.

Some water companies say they are receiving up to 200 calls a day from desperate users wanting to refill their tanks.

The council said residents could go to community centres in Helensville, Wellsford, Orewa and Beachlands and fill a container with drinking water.

Water will be available in Helensville today and tomorrow, but only on Saturday in Wellsford, Orewa and Beachlands.

The council said in a statement that the dry hot summer had resulted in higher than usual demand for water in rural areas of Auckland.

Areas most affected are Helensville, Wellsford and Beachlands.

Deputy mayor Bill Cashmore said the council recognised the water concerns for rural communities.

"While it is the responsibility of property owners to ensure their private rainwater tanks have sufficient water levels to meet their needs, we are aware of long waits for water tankers is causing concern for some rural communities," Cashmore said.

"The council recognises those concerns and, together with Watercare, is able to provide an interim solution for a potable water supply to households in those areas."

WHERE DRINKING WATER WILL BE AVAILABLE:

Helensville Community Centre - 49 Commercial Rd

Open: midday – 7pm Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday

Facilities: toilets, kitchen, outside taps, car parking

Wellsford Community Centre – 1 Matheson Rd

Open: 7am to 7pm Saturday

Facilities: toilets, kitchen, outside taps, car parking

Orewa Community Centre - 40-46 Orewa Square

Open: 7am to 7pm Saturday

Facilities: toilets, kitchen, outside taps, car parking

Te Puru Community Centre - 954R Whitford Maraetai Rd

Open: 8am to 6pm Saturday

Facilities: toilets, showers, outside taps, car parking