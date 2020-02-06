Auckland Airport has re-opened after urgent runway maintenance work forced international and domestic flights to be diverted.

The airport's website shows both domestic and international flights had to be diverted elsewhere for more than an hour.

As a result diverted travellers still face lengthy delays landing at Auckland.

No flights have taken off from the international terminal for more than 90 minutes.

Auckland Airport's website confirms more than 10 international flights have been diverted.

An Auckland Airport spokesman said the runway had to be closed for a short time for maintenance to be carried out.

Update: The Auckland Airport runway is now open, after being closed for maintenance. Thank you for your patience. Please check with your airline for flight updates. https://t.co/hXyuseFD67 — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) February 6, 2020

"This may impact some arriving and departing flights, and we apologise for the inconvenience. Please contact your airline for flight updates."

An Air New Zealand flight from Queenstown to Auckland has been diverted to land at Hamilton Airport. Photo / Flight Radar

Travellers are advised to contact their airline for updates.

A person on a flight from Wellington said the plane had been diverted and was now sitting on the tarmac in Wellington.

He said the pilot told passengers repairs were being done on the runway now and they were aiming to have it reopened "on the hour".

Another passenger, Eddie van Jaarsveld said his flight from Sydney has been routed to Christchurch. "No indication as to when the runway will be open again. Debris found on runway that caused damages".

A domestic flight from Queenstown to Auckland has been diverted this afternoon.

The Air New Zealand A320 Airbus circled around Auckland Airport briefly before flying south and landing at Hamilton Airport about 3pm.

One passenger saying she was on board the Queenstown to Auckland A320 and landed in Hamilton after flying around Auckland Airport. "It looks like the runway might be closed."

Approximately 500 flights land or depart Auckland Airport each day.

Flights were held up in the air and others diverted on January 24 after debris was found on the runway.

An airport spokesman said at the time the runway was closed briefly to carry out a small patch repair.

He said after the last closure that runway integrity was one of the airport's highest priorities.

"We have a comprehensive aerodrome management programme which includes a physical inspection of the runway four times in every 24 hour period."

The management programme includes:

• Continuous surveillance of vehicles on operational areas, fuelling operations, wildlife and construction activity.

• Twice weekly runway closures for planned and preventive maintenance.

• On occasion Auckland Airport will temporarily close the runway outside the planned closure windows to allow closer inspection of a particular area, to remove FOD and/or undertake maintenance if required.