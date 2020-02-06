A New Zealander on board a cruise ship has tested positive for coronavirus.

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was giving consular assistance to the sick Kiwi who was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

MFAT would not provide any further information about the person besides saying they were one of 13 New Zealanders on the ship.

Health workers said 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed ill with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"[The latest infections] include four Japanese guests, one guest from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one guest from New Zealand," a Carnival Cruise spokesman said.

They were being taken to the hospital immediately by local public health authorities for further tests and treatment. Most were in their 60s and 70s.

The ship would now remain in Yokohama under quarantine for at least 14 days.

"The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the Japan Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests," he said.

Some passengers are seen on the Diamond Princess covering their faces as the cruise ship is anchored at Yokohama Port. Photo / AP

"The ship plans to go out to sea to perform normal marine operations including, but not limited to, the production of fresh water and ballast operations before proceeding alongside in Yokohama where food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard," the company said in a statement.

Read more:

• Life on board the Diamond Princess: Trapped on a coronavirus cruise ship

• Record number of deaths in one day in coronavirus 'ground zero'

"Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship's crew is working to keep all guests comfortable."

Thirty-three people are now confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in Japan.

Advertisement

Globally, the respiratory virus has killed more than 560 people and sickened more than 28,000.

CNN reported that the ship docked and was placed under quarantine after a former passenger was confirmed to have the deadly virus.

The passenger, who disembarked the ship 12 days ago, is now in stable condition in Hong Kong.

But those still aboard have been put on lockdown, with all passengers under quarantine.

I’d like to share what it’s like on board the Diamond Princess cruise. Please use this page to exchange info. #DiamondPrincess #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wRLdy63suj — だぁ(On board the Diamond Princess / 乗船中) (@daxa_tw) February 5, 2020

Passengers aboard the Princess have shared pictures of masked, gowned health workers aboard the ship.

Masked staff were snapped delivering breakfast to guests' rooms.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Wednesday morning that then 10 confirmed cases were among the results of the 273 people tested so far.

There are 2666 guests and 1045 crew members on board the ship, Princess Cruises said in a statement to CNN News.

Read more:

• Premium - Coronavirus: New Zealanders among hundreds of foreign pilots out of work in China

• Coronavirus: China consul general in Auckland says some countries are overreacting

• Coronavirus evacuation flight: Around 60 people fail to board flight

• Coronavirus: Wuhan evacuees 'living in vans' in Whangaparāoa

People who had shown symptoms such as fevers or those who had been in close contact with others displaying symptoms of the virus were tested by health officials, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Cruises due to depart Yokohama and the western Japanese port of Kobe are cancelled due to delays related to the coronavirus checks, Carnival's Princess Cruises Japan said on Tuesday.