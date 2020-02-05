Destiny's Church leader Brian Tamaki arrived with a crowd of about 200 at Waitangi for an interdenominational church service which he will speak at.

The group - including his wife Hannah and Destiny's Man Up group - were welcomed onto Whare Rūnanga on the Upper Treaty Grounds.

They held signs reading "you can not plan tomorrow while fighting yesterday" with "Apostle Bishop Brian Tamaki" written in the corner.

Brian Tamaki was welcomed at the Upper Treaty Grounds at Waitangi.

There was a crowd of about 200 with him and wife Hannah. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Seats filled fast on the paepae and the crowd of about 1500 included Army officers and ministers of different faiths.

Destiny followers, mostly in black "raising fathers to save lives" T-shirts, ringed the crowd. Women wore T-shirts saying "legacy sisterhood empowerment".

Tamaki was invited to speak, as one of the church leaders. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tamaki was invited to speak, as one of the church leaders and the crowd cheered when he was mentioned.

Hātea Kapa Haka from Whangārei supported the service with chants and waiata.