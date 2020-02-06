As gang tension bubbles away in Hawke's Bay, a 12-year-old girl asked her parents why police weren't doing anything about Mongrel Mob members hanging out car windows and running red lights. Good question. She wrote to Hawke's Bay Today, and we figured who better to answer her questions than Napier MP and Police Minister Stuart Nash.

The concerned 12-year-old wrote:

"I am very confused and concerned.

"On Thursday (last week) there was a group of Mongrel Mob members (breaking the law) at the Maraekakaho/Orchard Rd intersection.

"Amazingly, there were not one but two police officers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.