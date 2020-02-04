Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has confirmed 100 Kiwis are amongst the 193 people on board the Air New Zealand flight from Wuhan.

The Government-chartered flight bringing stranded Kiwis home from Wuhan lifted off from China according to flight radar.

Air New Zealand flight 1942 departed the city at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak at 1.46am (6.46am New Zealand time) - 2 hours and 46 minutes late.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Air New Zealand evacuation flight lifts off from Wuhan

• Papua New Guinea students among Wuhan evacuees to be quarantined in New Zealand

• Deadly coronavirus' silent spread in Wuhan as second death outside mainland China reported

• Coronavirus evacuation: Why Qantas took a strange flight path from Wuhan

Advertisement

The Boeing 777-200 flight has 312 seats but there are just 193 passengers on board, excluding crew, according to Air New Zealand.

At a press conference on Tuesday authorities said there were 263 people registered for the flight - it's not clear why the other registered people did not board.

The passengers were to be assessed by a St John doctor and two paramedics to decide whether they were fit enough to travel out of Wuhan.

Authorities have said anyone suspected of having the virus will not be allowed on the flight.

The death toll from the virus stands at 427, with more than 20,000 people confirmed to have contracted the virus globally.

The passenger list also includes 23 Australian citizens, and a further 70 "foreign nationals", the majority from Pacific Island countries including Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Kiribati, Tonga, Fiji and the Federated States of Micronesia.

Upon arrival in Auckland late this afternoon passengers, apart from the Australian passengers, will be in quarantined in Whangaparaoa.

Australian passengers on arrival into Auckland will be transferred directly to a flight to Australia.