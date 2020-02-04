Emergency services are setting up cordons at a rural road near Hastings after a crash.

The crash occurred on Davis Rd, near Railway Rd and Longlands Rd about 10.30am.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said two people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

They were not transported to the Hawke's Bay Hospital, she said.

Officers, including members of the police dog squad, were searching for one person involved in the crash.

Workers in the field directly opposite told Hawke's Bay Today they heard a "big loud bang" and came racing to see what had happened.

Police at the scene are asking people to avoid the area.

MORE TO COME