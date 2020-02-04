Elton John has touched down in Hawke's Bay ahead of Thursday's show at the Mission Estate Winery.

The 72-year-old superstar's plane was spotted Hawke's Bay Airport on Wednesday morning ahead of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour shows in the Bay.

Sir Elton, who has sold over 300 million records worldwide, is due to perform on Waitangi Day, with a further show scheduled for February 15.

The four-time Grammy award winning artist is believed to be heading back to Hollywood for the Oscars on February 10 however, as Elton and fellow song-writing partner Bernie Taupin are nominated for Best Original Song for their song I'm Gonna Love Me Again in his biopic Rocketman.

Photo / Bradley Garner

Elton John superfan Louise Badcock has travelled from England to see her hero take the stage for the very first time.

"I have come over from England to see Elton, as well as to see my best friend," she said. "The tickets are so expensive in the United Kingdom, so I combined the two.

"I have never seen Elton perform before, but I have watched a lot of him on YouTube and TV and so on. I've got all the records, all the CDs and everything.

Badcock added: "I'd love to get a shout out from him for coming all this way to see him."

Badcock said her 23,254 mile round trip from her home in Devon, which she claims inspired Elton's hit 'Levon' after time spent in the south west of England, will be worth it to hear his timeless talent.

"It's amazing that he has been going for so long," she said. "His music is the same genre from when he started in the late 60s until now.

"We've had all these different genres of music come and go throughout that time but Elton's remain the same. It's brilliant."

Badcock, along with the 50,000 others that managed to secure themselves tickets, can count themselves lucky. This tour is set to be Elton's first and last in NZ.