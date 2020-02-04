Fire crews have been working through the night to contain a large scrub fire in central Hawke's Bay.

Fifty firefighters are battling the blaze, which has been burning on both sides of State Highway 50, just north of Tikokino.

Fire and Emergency said the blaze fire broke out on Monday and flared up again overnight due to strong winds.

One property was understood to have been evacuated, and other properties are on standby to evacuate.

The highway was closed and people were being asked to avoid the area.

A helicopter unloads a monsoon bucket on a scrub fire near Tikokino. Photo / Warren Buckland

Area Commander Ken Cooper said the fire covered an area of grass and forestry land.

"We've had to close the road for people's safety, and to allow us to get helicopters into the area to fight the blaze," he said.

"Anyone travelling in the area will need to take an alternate route until we can safely re-open the road."

Fire and Emergency said State Highway 50 was likely to remain closed until at least lunchtime.

"People are asked to avoid the area while emergency services work to put out the fire."

Newstalk ZB caller John saw emergency services descend on the scene shortly before 11pm.

"Something major's going on. There's been 10 or more engines going past, tankers, you name it.

"It's undulating farmland, some big homesteads and woolsheds out that way - and obviously it's a big one."