A state of emergency has been declared in Southland and residents in parts of Gore are being told to evacuate as river levels continue to rise.

Authorities are telling people in the region to avoid all unnecessary travel on roads, as flooding continues to cause issues throughout the region - causing landslides and washing away entire roads.

At 6am Civil Defence Southland said residents in low-lying areas near the Mataura River in Gore and Mataurua should evacuate.

"Go to higher ground and stay with family or friends," the alert said.

Massive flooding has caused landslides in and around Fiordland, in particular, this week. Photo / Grace Houpapa

Emergency Management Southland said on Facebook early this morning that more roads would be affected by floodwaters today.

"The Riverton Highway is likely to be significantly affected, so please bear this in mind when planning any travel.

"We advise avoiding any unnecessary travel - taking extreme caution if you need to go out and checking [the NZ Transport Agency] and local council websites for road closures."

Up to 15 homes were earlier evacuated on Ontario St in Gore.

Among those residents is Hokonui Breakfast radio host Luke Howden and his family.

He described having to wade thorough waist-high water to leave their home late yesterday afternoon.

"It would've been about 4 o'clock yesterday that the water just started to rise quite rapidly and before we knew it, it was licking on the back doorstep.

"We had the fire crews outside whistling for us to grab some things and get out," he said.

"It was a matter of wading through waist-high water to get to the end of the street and into safety."

He said it had been an unsettling night for everyone.

"Lying there thinking: 'Well, what sort of state is the house going to be when we return'?"

He said there was a "pretty eerie" feeling in the air this morning, as they were effectively now cut off from the rest of the country.

"Every major trunk line in and out of Gore has been closed. As a result, you don't have the through-traffic that you usually would at this time of the morning.

"Yet in the background, you can hear the surging torrent of the Mataura River. I went for a wee walk down the banks moments ago and, at this stage, it looks contained.

"I'd say there's probably about a 2m clearance between the water level and the bottom of the Gore Bridge - which, at this stage, remains open to link traffic between east and west Gore."

Trapped on roof by high water

A carload of people had to be rescued from the top of their vehicle in Otago after getting into trouble on a flooded southern road yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received a call at 12.50pm that some people had driven down a road near Kelso.

The road was at that time so flooded rising waters looked like they could inundate the car.

The motorists were standing on top of the car and had to be walked out by emergency services.

It was not known how many people were in the car at the time.

''They'd obviously not read the road conditions terribly well,'' the spokeswoman said.

''If you don't need to be travelling in conditions like that, it is best not to.''

A police spokeswoman said they had assisted a group from the roof of a car on Greenvale Rd about 1.15pm.

The occupants were safe and well, she said.