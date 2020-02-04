Two Auckland motorists were a split second away from potential death after a truck's trailer smashed into their car on Tuesday morning.

Regan Cunliffe and his wife Rachel were travelling along State Highway 16 between Helensville and Kaukapakapa when a truck came around a corner and lost control of its trailer.

Dashcam footage captured the horrifying moment, showing the truck's out-of-control tail slamming into the couple's car.

Speaking to the Herald, Regan said he had a split second to react or face likely death.

Two Kaukapakapa residents were just a split second away from potential death after a truck's trailer slammed into their car on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

"I came down the road and as the truck came around the corner I saw the smoke pouring off the back tyres and thought that's not good.

"As we got closer I saw the tail spin out. I took my foot off the gas and had a quick glance as to where it was going and tried to position the car because there's no way there's not going to be an impact.

"It's a nasty corner. I saw the tail skip out and it was a matter of deciding if I stay in the lane then that's just bad news because it's going to hit the front of the car and we'd immediately stop. That'd be instant death.

"So do I aim for the side of the road and swerve drastically and then you're hitting trees, or do I try and position the nose where you're avoiding the full impact of the trailer and the side of the car takes the brunt of the impact but you still have the forward momentum? It's the sudden stop of forward momentum that kills people. That was my mindset as the impact was coming."

The Cunliffes' car suffered extensive damage with the rear right side of the car crumpled inward.

The damage to Regan Cunliffe's car. Photo / Supplied

While the pair escaped with their lives, Regan suffered bruising, pain in his face and was checked over by ambulance staff.

"I've been picking glass out of me all afternoon. I've got a bit of bruising and I'm sore around the face.

"My heart rate was elevated so the ambos took me in which is to be expected.

"The Kaukapakapa fire service, the ambos, the police were amazing. They have a hard job as it is. Luckily it wasn't one they had to clean up entirely themselves. Nothing but praise for them all."

Regan Cunliffe's car was left severely damaged following the incident. Photo / Supplied

Regan said the truck driver stopped immediately to see if he was okay, with the pair checking each other, making sure no one was hurt.

"The truck driver came over and checked to see if we were okay. I checked in with him to make sure he was okay. Being a driver of a truck you see some pretty horrific accidents.

"Situations occur and there's not a lot you can do due to the sheer momentum and weight behind a truck. Thankfully it wasn't worse than it was.

"I'm thankful we didn't have our four kids in the car because they would have taken the brunt of the impact in the back."

The couple's close call is just one of a number of accidents that have occurred on the dangerous stretch of road.

The Kaukapakapa resident says the speed limit in the area needs to be reduced as the corner is notoriously dangerous.

"Where the accident happened, the speed limit changes from 80km/h to 100km/h, and then you come down the hill at 100km/h before hitting a 55km/h corner. It's ridiculous. There's always accidents on that corner."

Police said they received a report of a crash on SH16 near Henley Road about 10:35am this morning.

"Those involved sustained minor injuries. The road was closed for more than an hour following the incident," a police spokesperson said.



No arrests have been made in relation.