With Elton John bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Hawke's Bay twice over the next 10 days, Shannon Johnstone offers up a Mission Concert survival guide.

10 tips for the concert:

Be weather prepared - The Waitangi Day concert is set to be a warm 28C while getting down to 16C at night so pack some sunscreen if you're heading to the concert in the afternoon or early evening as well as a light layer for later on in the night.

Keep your outfit choice with shoes in mind - Watch those legs, 13 people broke bones at Phil Collins in 2019 after a rain shower made things treacherous. Choose shoes with some grip and nothing too tall to ensure you can traverse the grassy and sloped journey to the bathrooms or bar, even after a few wines.

Beware big hats - While a large sunhat may be perfect for that Instagram picture, it can be a pain for the person behind you if you're in the seated seats. Play by Elton's style book and opt for big sunglasses instead.

Check your surroundings - The seats are quite close together, so be mindful of your neighbour during your excitement. There is also cabling above ground in the seated areas. It is covered but raised so watch where you step.

Charge your phone - You'll want to keep your phone topped up to post pictures, share videos of every single song, and to Facetime your friend who missed out on tickets. When it comes to finding your ride at the end of the night you don't want to be on 1 per cent so charge up before you leave or bring a portable charger and cable.

Pre-plan transport - Tickets for bus services are now sold out for the February 6 concert but tickets are still available for the February 16 concert. As roads are closed in the area and parking is only available at Anderson Park, planning ahead for transport is vital.

Patience is key - Allow at least 15 minutes to get out after the concert due to crowds funneling out of the exits onto Church Rd. Once you get onto the driveway things move a bit quicker.

Advertisement

Drink carefully - If you're a little out of practice with the wine side of things, ensure to eat before and during the concert. Food can be brought into the concert but no metal cutlery or knives are allowed. Keep track of your friends and belongings.

And with that in mind, stay hydrated - Bring some sealed bottles of water to sip on throughout the night. Bottles must be new and unopened.

Be a tidy Kiwi - While it's good to have fun in the moment make sure to dispose of rubbish properly or take it back home with you.

Elton John performing in Wellington in 2015. Photo / file

Fun facts about the Rocket Man:

If you happen to bump into the superstar on the day, you'll want to be brushed up on your Elton John knowledge.

While his full name is Elton Hercules John, he was in fact born Reginald Kenneth Dwight before changing his name in 1972.

His 1997 remake of his song Candle in the Wind, which he sang at the funeral of Princess Diana, sold 33 million copies. The lyrics from the 1973 song were changed from "goodbye Norma Jean" to "goodbye England's rose" in memory of the late princess.

The following year in 1998 Elton was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to charity and British pop music.

Advertisement

He has performed more than 4000 times in more than 80 countries since his first tour began in 1970.

This is intended to be his final tour and is named after his 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Elton began his music career in 1967 aged 20 after responding to an advertisement looking for new talent in the New Musical Express. He formed a song writing duo with fellow musician Bernie Taupin from the advertisement.

He first brought his tour to New Zealand in 1971 where he played at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland on October 29. This is his first time playing in Hawke's Bay.

Elton has produced 36 studio albums, 14 compilation albums, four live albums and nine film/theatre soundtrack albums in his six decades of music.

Between 1972 and 1975 seven of his albums reached #1 on the charts.

He's sold over 300 million records worldwide.