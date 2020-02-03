A Kiwi man has tragically died in an incident at a Bali hotel.

Adam Bascombe, in his 30s, drowned in the hotel's swimming pool.

His body was first discovered by a Swiss tourist who was also staying at the hotel, iNewsBali.id reported.

The hotel clerk called in a medical officer to examine Adam, the publication reported.

Advertisement

A Givealittle page, has been created to support Bascombe's family and repatriate his body to New Zealand.

"Adam was a man who loved life. He was always full of energy and put others before himself," the Givealittle page reads.

"His infectious laugh and charisma always made those around him feel welcomed and his extraordinary ability to look at the positive in any situation.

"But now we have lost that light from a truly loved human."

Bascombe died suddenly in a drowning accident and was found on January 29, the page states.

"His sudden death in Bali will certainly have a financial impact on his family and all of us that love this man want to show our love and appreciation as he would have done the same for any of us.

"We are wanting to help with raising financial support to help cover some of the costs to expatriate the body back to Dunedin to his family and if possible contribute towards his funeral costs also."

As of this morning the page had raised almost $10,000 in three days.

Advertisement

"So friends, the time has come to dig deep for a man who asked for nothing in this life and left us too early and too tragically. Donate instantly please. Just a little bit helps a lot."