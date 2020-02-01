A person has died in a workplace accident at a Marlborough property tonight.

Police attended the event after 8pm off State Highway 6, Okaramio - about 20km outside Blenheim.

It is understood the accident occurred on a farm.

An individual was injured and subsequently died, police confirmed just before 8pm tonight.

WorkSafe has been notified.