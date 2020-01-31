A prime suspect in the bombing of a Dunedin lawyer has been revealed for the first time, nearly 60 years after the killing that shocked the city.'

Police have always publicly maintained there were no main suspects, or motives, in relation to the 1962 death of James Patrick Ward.

However, a police summary of the investigation, which had been written about a month after the murder, and recently released to the Otago Daily Times, revealed police did in fact have a firm suspect.

The report was redacted, but inquiries have led the Otago Daily Times to understand that person was John Woods, Mr Ward's brother-in-law and a decorated World War 2 veteran.

On the morning of February 5, 1962, Mr Ward was opening a parcel in his Stuart St office when it exploded, blowing off his left hand and seriously injuring his chest.

He died in hospital later that day.He was survived by his wife, Helen, and son, Maurice Ward, who went on to become a Redemptorist priest in Australia.

The investigation summary outlined the police case against Mr Woods, the brother of Helen Ward.

Police believed his motive was anger at his family's continued association with his estranged wife.

Family members described Mr Woods' deteriorating mental health, and that he had made threats against Mr Ward and his son in the weeks leading up to the bombing.

Despite the police belief that "suspicion attaches to one person only", they were never able to gather enough evidence to make an arrest.

Mr Woods has since died.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis, now responsible for the Ward file, said there was work under way on the case.

"I have an investigations support officer who used to be a police detective, looking at a couple of things on the Ward file for me as we speak. They may be dead ends, and we've had lots over the years but, you know, something might bear fruit."

There was still potential for some forensic testing, but a lot of potential evidence had been lost due to the nature of explosive devices, he said.

People had also come forward over the years to suggest potential suspects.

"People have said 'Oh my uncle', or 'My father' or whatever, he was in the war, or he had a gripe, or some underlying potential motive. Those are all looked at.

There's no beacons involved, if I could be so bold, but there are things that are still being worked on."