The two people charged over the homicide of a Bay of Plenty man have appeared in court.

A 40-year-old woman charged with murdering Davis Colin Phillips appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning.

She wore a hoodie and stood with her head hung low in the dock.

Her lawyer applied for interim name suppression, saying "identity" would be a live issue when it came to her defence.

Advertisement

The woman did not enter a plea, and was remanded to appear in the High Court at Wellington next month.

Her co-accused, a 39-year-old man, also appeared in court this morning, charged with causing grievous bodily harm against the 56-year-old victim with intent.

He was also remanded to the High Court without plea, and was granted interim name suppression.

A small group of women in the public gallery cried during his appearance and pulled the finger at him as he was led back out of the courtroom.

Davis Phillips was found critically injured in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita in the early hours of January 26.

The Whakatane man died a short time later.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the homicide, but anyone with information that might help should call 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.