One person is fighting for their life after a serious assault in Lower Hutt.
Police were called to a property on Bowers St just before 7pm on Thursday night, a spokeswoman said.
One person suffering critical injuries has been taken to Wellington Hospital.
Inquiries into the assault were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
• Homicide inquiry launched after death in Lower Hutt
• Family overwhelmed by support after special needs man assaulted in Upper Hutt
• Premium - Lower Hutt mayoral debate turns nasty amid allegations of assault against former councillor
• Police seek information regarding assault in Lower Hutt