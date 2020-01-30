Two people have been charged in relation to the homicide of a Bay of Plenty man.

Davis Phillips was found critically injured in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita in the early hours of January 26.

The 56-year Whakatane man died a short time later.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said 40-year-old woman has since been charged with murder and a 39-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The pair will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the homicide, but anyone with information that might help should call 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

