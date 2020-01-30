Welcome to 2020. The second year of the Leighton Smith Podcast.

On the first podcast of the year, Leighton talks about the impeachment, the ex-royal couple, the bushfires, and climate and climate education. Actually, climate indoctrination.

This week's guest is Dr Jennifer Marohasy, an Australian scientist and writer. She talks bushfires, the Great Barrier Reef, universities, and addresses whether sea level rise might in fact be sea level fall.

As always, Mrs Producer, with correspondence and a little fun.

