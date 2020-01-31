Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will not be getting married before the election which she revealed this week would be on September 19.

"There will be no wedding before the election," she told the Weekend Herald.

"You can't plan an election and a wedding. I'm just going to put that out there. It's too hard."

It ends speculation that she would somehow time her wedding for electoral advantage or that they may already have got married.

She said she and Gayford had a rough idea of the timing "but we haven't firmed that up 100 per cent".

The couple got engaged last Easter at Mahia during a break at Gayford's family bach.

He proposed to her at the top of a hill with a diplomatic protection squad officer nearby.

They have a 19-month-old daughter, Neve, who recently accompanied them to the Labour caucus retreat in Martinborough, to Ratana and will be at Waitangi this week.

Ardern has been to a couple of weddings this year in Wellington, including one at Premier House.

She gave her approval for the wedding of Education Minister and old friend Chris Hipkins to Jade Paul to be held there.

She also attended the wedding of one of her press secretaries, Kelly Spring, to one of Grant Robertson's press secretaries, Alex Tarrant, at Day's Bay.

- Audrey Young