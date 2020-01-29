Trapped in Wuhan with her family, 5-year-old Taylor Mahon hasn't left their house in 11 days.

The streets around their house are deserted, the city at the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus shut down. A blockade looms 500m from their front door.

The coronavirus has now killed 132 people and infected more than 6000 people.

Cases of human-to-human transmission outside China have been confirmed in Germany and Japan. Neither of the two people infected had travelled to China, and contracted it from visitors from the Wuahn region.

Taylor's Dad Aaron hasn't slept in five days.

"It's a pretty emotional time to be honest."

"I just look and my daughter and my wife ... we're rationing things as best we can. We're trying not to go outside, it doesn't feel safe."

Kiwi dad Aaron Mahon says he's heard nothing about an evacuation and his family desperately needs help. Photo / Supplied

On Wednesday afternoon Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be working with Australia to evacuate citizens at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Specific details of the evacuation plan, including the medical protocols that will be applied to returning New Zealanders, and access arrangements on the ground in China are being worked through by officials," she said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed there are now 82 New Zealanders registered as being in the region.

But Mahon said he's still heard nothing from the New Zealand embassy in Beijing.

"The only information we've had is what's in the media back home.

"The announcement is positive and we're all excited, but as you can imagine, you want something in your hand saying it's real."

Even with rationing their food, they're running out and Mahon fears for Taylor's health.

"My daughter has asthma. If she has an asthma attack, I can't take her to the hospital, everyone's infected."

Aaron Mahon fears for the heath of his wife and daughter, Taylor. Photo / Supplied

"We're 6km away from the hospitals being built, and they're bringing 2000 odd patients that are confirmed carriers here, so you can imagine the pressure on us."

He's in touch with other Kiwis trapped in the city, all incredibly stressed about the situation.

One's trapped in the city with his wife and 9-month-old baby while another is living on rationed rice and vegetables.

He's trying his best to stay strong, but he can only take so much, he said.

"You hear neighbours coughing and think, 'are they sick?' That's the kind of pressure you're under."

Ardern has warned any plan to remove New Zealanders would be complex and difficult because of logistical issues, including tight travel restrictions imposed by the Chinese government, pre-departure screening requirements and complying with any quarantine measures.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade earlier said it was exploring various evacuation options with other countries.

"Options include the possibility of places being made available for New Zealanders on charter flights leaving Wuhan, or assisted departure by NZDF which is more complex," a spokesperson said.

But it warned New Zealanders in China they "must comply with all Chinese laws, rules and regulations, including the travel restrictions imposed by the Chinese authorities to contain the virus".