Three helicopters are helping firefighters battle a large vegetation fire in Broadlands, Bay of Plenty.

The blaze measures 3.5ha by t3.5ha, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Carren Larking said.

Three appliances are at the fire, which is creeping towards a forestry plantation, with two further appliances en route.

The fire is not yet under control, with strong southeast winds making the blaze difficult to contain, she said.

Fenz were alerted to the emergency at 2.20pm.

There are no reports of injuries, Larking said.