A fourth person has been tested for the coronavirus at Rotorua Hospital.

A person was assessed at Rotorua Hospital's emergency department on Monday evening, in addition to the three from a tour group tested on Sunday.

A Lakes District Health Board media spokeswoman said she did not know if the most recent person was from the same tour group.

The person was found to have no symptoms to indicate infection with the virus.

Advertisement

The tests were taken for processing and the patient was discharged.

Earlier: three people tested on Sunday

On Sunday, three people were taken to Rotorua's emergency department for further assessment after first being assessed by St John paramedics as part of a co-ordinated response by health agencies.

Public health services were alerted that tour group members in Rotorua may have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

The virus, centred in China, has already killed more than 100 people.

The tour group arrived in Auckland on Saturday night from Australia and then travelled to Rotorua. It was feared they had made contact with someone with the virus on a previous flight to Sydney on January 20.

"Three people were then taken to Rotorua Hospital's Emergency Department for further assessment. While they were found to have no symptoms that would indicate infection with the virus, a range of tests were taken for processing," a statement from the DHB said.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked what the nationalities were of those affected but the statement did not answer that question.