The reasons why drug-dealing Czech kickboxer Karel Sroubek has been denied parole have been released.

They include concerns his risk level has increased and a need to address his "antisocial core beliefs".

Sroubek came to New Zealand in 2003 on a false passport in the name of Jan Antolik.

He was found guilty in a 2011 jury trial of using a false passport and lying to immigration officials, but was discharged without conviction by the trial judge, who believed his evidence.

The representative kickboxer claimed he had to flee his home in the Czech Republic in fear of corrupt police officers and a criminal after witnessing a murder.

Four years later, he was jailed for five years and nine months for bringing a drug used to make Ecstasy into the country hidden among legitimate goods.

He is due to finish his sentence in early 2022 and was denied parole for a second time earlier this month.

Today the Parole Board released its full decision explaining why the offender must stay behind bars.

In that decision they refer to him as Antolik.

"When we last saw him in September 2019 we asked Serco to review their assessment of Mr Antolik's risk," the board said.

"It seemed to us that the assessment of risk had failed to take into account a number of matters that we specified in that decision.

"As a result of the referral, the latest psychological report notes that Mr Antolik is now at medium risk of re-offending but with additional factors that could increase that risk."

A prison psychologist told the board they considered Sroubek should now undertake one-on-one psychological counselling.

"The purpose of that is to address his underlying core beliefs which drive his offending," said the board.

"This is of particular concern if Mr Antolik is put under pressure then without treatment those anti-social core beliefs are likely to come to the surface."

The board said Sroubek had employment organised for when he was released and "has a number of people supporting him".

"Another issue we raised with counsel for Mr Antolik was the question of where Mr Antolik might be released to.

"Currently, that is uncertain.

"As to the deportation order, should that order remain in force, our focus would be on the Czech Republic.

"Mr Antolik does not have any current plan for a release to the Czech Republic.

"The alternative possibility of course, is that Mr Antolik will be released in New Zealand if he successfully challenges the deportation.

"We are satisfied that he does have, as we have said, significant support in New Zealand and has adequate accommodation in New Zealand."

Sroubek told the board that if he was released and "got under stress" he would engage a private psychologist.

"We do not think that suggestion sufficiently meets Mr Antolik's risk," the board stated.

"We consider in-prison treatment from a psychologist is required given the seriousness of Mr Antolik's drug offending, his potential risks and his core beliefs that the psychological report has identified.

"We consider it insufficient to suggest to meet his risk to he would consult a psychologist in the community if he got under stress.

"For the reasons given, therefore we decline parole as we are satisfied Mr Antolik remains an undue risk."

Sroubek will next be seen by the board in November.

"Unfortunately, one-on-one psychological counselling by Serco cannot begin until the second half of 2020 as advised by Serco," the board said.

"We suggested to Mr Antolik, given there was an offer by his private psychologist to treat him in the community, that she may be prepared to treat him on a one-to-one basis within prison.

"Serco confirmed that there would be no impediment to doing this. If that is possible, then we think that would be an acceptable outcome.

"We must proceed, however, in the meantime, on the basis that the psychological counselling will be provided within Serco."

If Sroubek arranges the private counselling he can apply for an earlier hearing.