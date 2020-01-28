Authorities are appealing for the public to keep an eye out for a deaf woman last seen leaving her home two days ago.

Wendy Sedon, 60, went missing on Monday night.

She was last spotted leaving the property, in Auckland's Onehunga, about 7pm. She was wearing white top and long red skirt.

Sedon is deaf and communicates by writing on pieces of paper, a police statement said.

"Police have made a number of extensive Inquiries and searched the area to try and locate her.

"Police and her family hold serious concerns for her safety and well-being."

Sedon is described as being 165cm tall and has grey shoulder-length hair.

It is thought she may have also been pushing a pram full of clothing and with a colourful striped covering over it when she was last seen.

Anyone who may have seen Sedon in the past two days is urged to contact Police immediately on 10-5 or 111.