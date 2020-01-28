Police are in attendance at an incident in Te Puke where shots have reportedly been fired at a property.

Police received several calls around 1:50pm to an address on No. 2 Road, a spokeswoman said.

Cordons are in place around the property and the Armed Offenders Squad has been called.

The Police Eagle helicopter is also on the way to assist.

Further information will be released when it is available.

Police have cordoned off No 2 Rd at the intersection with Dudley Vercoe Drive.

A reporter at the scene said armed police were turning traffic around at the intersection.

There is a heavy police presence in No 2 Rd, Te Puke. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

There were two ambulances parked on Dudley Vercoe Drive and several police cars, he said.

A photographer said he could see around 12 police cars as well as at least 16 "heavily armed" members of the Armed Offenders Squad.

A senior Bay of Plenty police detective was also at the cordon, he said.

