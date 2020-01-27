A child has been airlifted to hospital after being injured near Ōhope Beach.

The incident is understood to have happened today at West End Rd.

A witness told NZME five children were playing on rocks when one slipped and suffered spinal injuries.

A rescue helicopter landed on the beach and paramedics attended to the injured child before the victim was airlifted to hospital.

Police said it was unclear how the person had been injured and referred the Herald to St John ambulance which has not responded.

