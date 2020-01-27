A helicopter has been called to a serious crash on SH6, near Havelock, Marlborough.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) southern shift manager Lyn Crosson said crews from Havelock and Rai valley responded to a single-vehicle smash near Havelock.

The crews had to rescue the injured driver and passenger from the vehicle.

Two people have suffered minor injuries from the accident, a St John spokesman said.

A rescue chopper from Wellington has taken one person to Nelson Hospital, while the other was taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim by ambulance, he said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were also at the site after receiving reports of the accident at 3.02pm.