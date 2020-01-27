A homicide investigation has been launched after a man found with critical injuries in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita died.

Emergency services were alerted to the 56-year-old from Bay of Plenty about 5.30am on Sunday morning.

He was confirmed dead a short time later.

A scene examination near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent has continued today, Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said.



"Taita residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area in the coming days as further inquiries are undertaken."

Advertisement

"We would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our inquiries, including anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area between 5am and 6am [Sunday] morning."

Police originally treated the death as unexplained as they worked out how the man was injured.

A neighbour told Stuff he heard yelling on Saturday night and saw two men fighting before 6pm. He didn't hear anything else until early Sunday morning when he saw the man lying on the footpath.

Another neighbour told Stuff a state house, now part of the police investigation, was known for rowdy parties which sometimes got out of hand..

A scene guard was in place overnight and police were at the property this morning, RNZ reported.

A neighbour, who did not want to be interviewed, alerted RNZ to the exact spot where the body was found.

A large cordon was in place, covering three houses, with a blue police tent, several police cars and other vehicles.