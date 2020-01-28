EDITORIAL

On the surface of it, Watercare has every right to replace the Huia treatment plant to provide for the future needs of Auckland.

For a start, it is Watercare's remit to provide water, and this $400 million project is a significant necessity for doing this. Watercare supplies around 379 million litres of water to Auckland every day, drawing from 27 sources, treating it and supplying it to homes and businesses via its vast network of pipes.

It must also carry out significant work to upgrade and build infrastructure to maintain levels of service and provide capacity for a fast-growing population.

The existing plant was built in 1928 and is nearing the end of its operational life. As well as replacing the treatment facility, two storage reservoirs will be built to increase the capacity for water to be stored in the area, providing more assurance against fluctuations in supply across the region.

Additionally, the land selected for the facility is owned by Watercare has been zoned for water supply services for almost 50 years.

However, as is often the case with issues in the Waitākere Ranges, it is not that cut and dried. The 3.5ha block of land at Waima, just west of the Titirangi township, sits within a Special Ecological Area (SEA). This gives environmental groups, justifiably concerned after a multitude of intrusions into the bush-clad ranges over past centuries, lubricant to oil protest action and blocking measures.

Perhaps mindful of this, Watercare has split the new plant into three separate buildings to protect the integrity of mature kauri trees, reducing earthworks below levels earlier proposed and using the land under the existing plant.

The agency also set up a community liaison group almost three years ago to channel any concerns as well as hosted several open days to outline all the plans to anyone interested.

Subject to Auckland Council reviewing and commenting on the project, Watercare can build a water treatment plant and reservoirs at any time. However, it needs to seek resource consent to carry out construction work such as earthworks, stream works and vegetation removal.

In August 2019, Watercare submitted its resource consent application to Auckland Council. The council received 497 submissions - eight were neutral, 20 were in support of the project and 469 opposed the application.

Those in other parts of the region may be surprised to hear of such vehement opposition. The site is directly alongside the existing plant which has operated, apparently without incident or detrimental impact, for almost 100 years.

One particularly concern from locals however is the disruptions expected from the ground works and construction. One has only to glance at the headlines around the City Rail Link to get a feel for what is worrying them.

Despite making allowances for the environment and trying to engage with the community in a clear and meaningful way, it appears Watercare has some heavy current to wade against before it can turn the taps on the new Huia treatment plant and reservoirs.

The application is expected to be considered by independent commissioners in coming months.