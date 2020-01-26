Police say they are concerned about the safety of a 71-year-old missing man.

Bruce Ferguson was last seen at Ōrewa Beach at 3.30pm on Sunday, a police statement said.

It's believed he was wearing a light brown and blue shirt, light brown

shorts and no shoes.

A Surf Life Saving Northern Region spokesman said lifeguards assisted police in searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer's who walked away from his carer at Ōrewa.

Advertisement

"Although lifeguards found several eyewitnesses that saw someone matching his description, he was not found," the spokesman said.

After searching for an hour and a half, the lifeguards were stood down.

Around 140cm tall, Ferguson is of a medium build.

His family are concerned for his safety, a police statement said.

Meanwhile, police are also urging anyone who has seen Martin (Marty) Atkins to get in touch.

Martin (Marty) Atkins, 18, was last seen wearing a maroon top and grey shorts. Photo / Supplied

The 18-year-old, dressed in a maroon top and grey shorts, was last seen in Brooklyn, Wellington, around 12pm on Sunday.

With brown hair and blue eyes, Atkins stands 161cm tall, a police statement said.

Anyone with information on Ferguson or Atkins should call 105 immediately.