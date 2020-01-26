Hundreds of passengers were stuck in "queues from hell" at Auckland International Airport this afternoon after a suspected prohibited item was found during screening.

Video has emerged showing frustrated passengers squeezed into the international departures area tonight, with eight flights delayed due to the security issue.

Aviation Security spokesman Mike Richards said an officer had identified the item at the international aviation screening point.

"Because the suspected item was not immediately found it is normal security protocol to temporarily halt all screening and review CCTC footage.

Advertisement

"Avsec was able to contain its investigation to just the screening point and once satisfied there was no security threat, was able to resume screening."

One passenger said his flight's international departure was delayed for an hour due to the security problem.

Air New Zealand said flight NZ729 to Melbourne was being delayed by 20 minutes "as a result of an issue with security screening".

"Customers are advised to check the arrivals and departures page of our website for the latest security information."

The airport has not yet confirmed how many passengers were delayed.

Queues from hell at Auckland airport right now due to a security breach. I just wanna go home. pic.twitter.com/lVHXYnhQ0I — Nicki (@nickeee_tweets) January 26, 2020

The airport earlier declined to comment on the cause of the security issue, with a spokesman saying: "Some travellers at the International Terminal are currently experiencing longer-than-usual queues at Aviation Security and a number of flights have been delayed.

"This followed a security incident which has now been resolved. Security is always our highest priority and we ask for travellers' patience."

An additional statement at 7.35pm said Aviation Security queues had returned to normal levels following the unspecified security incident and the airport thanked passengers for their patience.

Advertisement

Comment has also been sought from police.

At Auckland airport and the whole of departures has ground to a halt thanks to a 'security incident' pic.twitter.com/X9yK9aijWJ — Aletha Wilkinson (@AlsyAlsy) January 26, 2020

On Friday the airport briefly diverted or held flights, after a runway was suddenly closed due to debris.

A patch-up of the surface took about 20 minutes. A number of regional services were affected.

MORE TO COME