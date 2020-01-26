A man has gone overboard from a Fullers ferry in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

The person has safely reboarded the ferry, which has arrived in Auckland after leaving Hobsonville Point at 3pm.

A person on board the ferry told the Herald the man was part of a "drunken group" of passengers.

Staff had herded passengers back inside following the incident.

"Earlier another member of this drunk group got over the back rail of the ferry and [swung] from a rope. He was reprimanded by the staff but the group continued behaving in an unsafe way," the passenger said.

Police met the ferry at the Auckland terminal.

A Coastguard spokeswoman confirmed a Coastguard Auckland vessel had been sent to the scene but the person was already back on board when they arrived.