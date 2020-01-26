A man has gone overboard from a Fullers ferry in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

The person has safely reboarded the ferry, which has arrived in Auckland after leaving Hobsonville Point at 3pm.

A person on board the ferry told the Herald the man was part of a "drunken group" of passengers.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL THE HERALD

Staff had herded passengers back inside following the incident.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Earlier another member of this drunk group got over the back rail of the ferry and [swung] from a rope. He was reprimanded by the staff but the group continued behaving in an unsafe way," the passenger said.

Police met the ferry at the Auckland terminal.

A Coastguard spokeswoman confirmed a Coastguard Auckland vessel had been sent to the scene but the person was already back on board when they arrived.