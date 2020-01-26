Warmer than average weather is on the cards for much of the country this coming week.

Long fine spells are bathing Auckland in sunshine today with another stretch of clear sky forecast tomorrow between morning and evening cloud.

While further north Kaitaia and Kerikeri are fine and warm with sea breezes, reaching 28C and 30C today.

But topping the country's temperature gauge for the North Island is Masterton at 32C.

That top spot for the North Island tomorrow is forecast to be Hastings at 31C.

While holidaymakers would be enjoying the sunshine in the Far North, it would be bad news for rural people in the area who are desperate for water, MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said.

Northern Auckland, Waikato, as well as parts of Canterbury, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa are looking pretty dry, he said.

"The part that stands out is definitely the northern half of the North Island."

Lee said most of the country would be seeing above-average temperatures for the coming week.

The ridge of high pressure sort of "digs its heels in" and is making a lot of places warm up well above their average for this time of year, he said.

Some places would drop back nearer their average as the week wore on.

"There is nothing really that's below average," he said.

A lot of places in the South Island particularly are looking a lot warmer tomorrow, he said.

Main centre forecasts today

Whangārei

Cloud clearing for a fine day. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes. High 29C, low 17C

Auckland

Long fine spells. Southwesterlies. 26C, 18C

Hamilton

Fine and hot, but becoming cloudy tonight. Light winds, but afternoon westerlies. 31C, 14C

Tauranga

Fine and warm. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes. 28C, 19C

Wellington

Long fine spells, but cloud returning tonight. Northerlies. 24C, 17C

Christchurch

Low cloud morning and evening, otherwise fine. Light winds and sea breezes. 25C, 15C

Dunedin

Mainly fine, but a few afternoon showers possible. Northeast winds. 22C, 15C

Source: MetService