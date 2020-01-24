Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's daughter Neve has been on her first visit to Rātana - fulfilling a promise her mother had made earlier.

Ardern arrived for the annual celebrations at the pā with partner Clarke Gayford and baby Neve.

Neve is now an energetic toddler, who raced about with two DPS keeping a discreet eye on her and Speaker Trevor Mallard hobbling behind her trying to keep up.

Prime Minister Jacinda and Winston Peters at Ratana.

Rātana was Ardern's first public appearance after announcing she was pregnant in January 2018.

Then, a woman had touched Ardern's stomach in blessing. Rātana had also been the first to gift a name to Neve - a Māori tradition to honour a child. The name was Waru.

Ardern had chosen Te Aroha as one of Neve's names by way of acknowledging the many names gifted to her child by iwi around New Zealand.

She had promised to bring Neve when it was possible and had gifted some flax plants from Neve to Rātana in December 2018, when the church marked its centenary.

Neve's presence was acknowledged by Rātana's speaker Rahui Papa, who welcomed Ardern and "your pepe" [baby], adding that he also welcomed Winston Peters "and your pepe - Shane Jones".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Ratana.

National Party delegation at Ratana celebrations 2020.

Ardern walked onto the pā with government partners NZ First leader Winston Peters on her right and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson on her left. A large delegation of ministers and government MPs also visited.

Earlier Ardern had proved popular as she walked around the grounds, playing games with children and taking part in a TikTok clip.

But it was not all fun and games.

One of those speaking in Ardern's powhiri was Māori Party co-President Che Wilson, who pleaded with Ardern to be careful about the use of armed police units. He said he was concerned that would see Māori targeted.