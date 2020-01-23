Warkworth bottleneck to remain

The motorway north to Warkworth is due for completion late in 2021. The contract is on schedule – well done. Apparently, the roading infrastructure necessary to feed that motorway (specifically Matakana Link) will not be completed for some time after that.

The result will be that the hoped-for alleviation of Hill St intersection will not happen as planned and the bottleneck in Warkworth will likely become far worse.

Traffic from/to Matakana, Snells Beach and beyond, wanting to use the motorway will still have to use this already dysfunctional intersection. The maximum number of cars able to turn from all the east coast beaches north onto SH1 is currently three or four in any one traffic light cycle.

Why the delay? In 2016, NZTA and Auckland Transport recognised the urgency of providing adequate roading to support the NX2 motorway. "Fast track", was the phrase used. They are directly responsible and should be held to account for failing to work together, make decisions and act upon them. Money is not the issue.

Auckland Transport underspent $150 million last year and it appears will do the same again this year - there is no excuse.

Unfortunately, the fear of making a bad decision results in no decision at all. We need leaders who are bold, experienced, far-sighted, collaborative and decisive. I know several people like that, if they need a hand.

Barry Thompson, Snells Beach.



AT responds

Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency are working together to deliver the Matakana Link Rd and State Highway widening projects at the same time as the opening of the Puhoi to Warkworth motorway.

The programme is well advanced. Design is complete and a preferred construction contractor identified. We are currently working through appeals and the acquisition of land, then the Matakana Link Rd construction contract can be awarded.

To minimise the risk of delays, we are looking at doing preparation work before the main contract is awarded so we can keep the project on time.

As for Hill St, Auckland Transport is working on detailed design and consents for the work.

It will be built after the completion of Matakana Link Rd.

David Nelson, Portfolio Delivery Director (Projects), AT.



Teacher positions

Newly trained teachers may well be going overseas, but the belief that this is the reason the government is left to recruit outside of New Zealand is off target (NZ Herald, January 22).

My daughter completed and graduated her primary teaching degree five years ago alongside about 40 others of varying ages and life-stages. Of her year, just two were offered teaching roles; the only two males in her year.

She applied for more than 45 beginner teacher and Scale A jobs during the next 12 months and was not offered a single interview and only one walk-through meet and greet.

She did look outside of New Zealand through a recruitment agency and was quickly offered a teaching position in London.

There is no shortage of teachers in NZ – just a shortage of schools willing to offer fulltime, permanent employment (a requirement for their registration), a mentor and early support to new graduate teachers.

Robyn Gardner, Rotorua.



Religious instruction

Contrary to his intention, your columnist Bruce Logan shows exactly why religious instruction should be excluded from state schools (NZ Herald, January 22). He seems completely unable to understand the issue as one of constitutional propriety and regards his personal religious views as providing the only answer.

However, the vast diversity of religious views, their faith rather than evidence-based philosophies, and their furious disputes with each other, have long since led wise governments to leave religious faith to the private conscience of individuals rather than the state.

His labelling non belief as an alternative religion is a cheap rhetorical trick beloved by fundamentalists to create a false "right" to equal time but is simply putting a saddle on a cow and calling it a horse.

He insults non believers by claiming they believe in "anything" and are "parasitic". The latter is a completely circular argument and the former is belied by a recent study showing that non believers are slightly more honest than believers.

William Somerville, Freemans Bay.



Auschwitz liberation

It is shocking to find that our Government is failing to send anyone to attend the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz this month in Israel on World Holocaust Memorial Day.

With presidents from 30 countries, along with monarchs and prime ministers from all over the world, why aren't we Kiwis being represented there?

Weren't we one of the countries in the free world who said "never again" after World War II? If so does this Government think we just mouthed the words?

Why send thousands of people to hundreds of different international conferences and gatherings but not this one?

Surely New Zealanders who acknowledge the Holocaust as a massive crime against humanity would have wanted to have representation at this all important anniversary along with the other countries.

Robyn Jackson, Hamilton.



Remembrance

It's disappointing that this NZ Government will not be sending any representative to attend the World Holocaust Forum in Israel. This comes at a time when anti-Semitism has seen a sharp rise.

In New York recently, tens of thousands of people marched in solidarity with the Jewish community after that city saw an horrific rise in attacks against Jews. Sadly, New Zealand isn't exempt from the scourge of anti-Semitism; in just the past few days swastikas were spray-painted outside a Jewish synagogue in Wellington.

This Monday is the 75th anniversary commemorating the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau - where a million Jews were murdered at the hands of the Nazis. Tragically, recent statistics in the US show that 41 per cent of all adults and 66 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 don't know what Auschwitz was.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism has been adopted by Canada, France, Germany, United Kingdom and many others.

One way this Government could help combat hatred against Jews would be to also adopt the working definition of anti-Semitism.

T Vincent, Whangārei.



Scooter leadership

I must say that the head of AT, Shane Ellison (NZ Herald, January 21), shows true evidence of positive leadership with his sweeping analysis of the rights and wrongs of scooters on footpaths and the occasional mishaps with innocent pedestrians and rising ACC claims pertaining to same events: They're here to stay, end of story.

Now here is a man in charge of things.

Ted Partridge, Māngere.



Micro-mobility

Recently in Lyon, France, I was delighted to see the city introducing a micro-mobility lane into city streets. Between the footpath and the road there is a merged lane down which skaters, scooters, bikes and skateboards sailed in the same direction as the cars. The other side has the same.

The crossing lights were wonderfully sensible and all wheels stopped for all pedestrians at very regular intervals. People were off to work and school on so many different, affordable wheels.

I'm nearly 70, have never been able to own a house, or live in Remuera. I'd be happy to risk a crash with another mini-vehicle on my bike or e-scooter. There, all seemed to look out for each other.

Barbara Kingsbury, Mt Albert.



Safety first

The primary responsibility of any government, be it central or city, is to ensure the security and safety of its citizens. By licensing electric scooters to operate on Auckland footpaths both Auckland City and our central governments are failing to meet that responsibility.

They are also inflicting traumatic harm on pedestrians and incurring a massive cost to the public purse.

If they had the slightest integrity they should resign but I am not holding my breath.

Rod Lyons, Muriwai.



Climate deniers

In response to Jarrod Gilbert's article about "Deniers backing the wrong horse" I want to take issue with his core premise. That unless one accepts the climate change activists' propositions you are labelled a "denier".

Easily, people could fall into one of four basic categories. Firstly, "climate change activists" who vocally espouse radical re-engineering of society and the economy. Secondly, those who accept that there is climate change happening and believe that it is caused by human activity, but who recognise that unless the major emitters of C02 do something, nothing we do in NZ will have any impact.

Thirdly, those who accept that there is climate change happening but are not convinced that human activity is the primary cause. And fourthly, those who do not believe there is climate change happening.

I probably fall in between the second and third group. With billions of people in poverty, I do not believe we in the West can expect them to stay in poverty when burning fossil fuels will improve their economic situation.

I also will not accept social re-engineering that impoverishes NZers and stigmatises farmers when none of our efforts will effect any positive change.

Harold Bruce Clow, Maraetai.



Source of denial

Jarrod Gilbert's opinion piece (NZ Herald, January 22) on climate, did nothing more than achieve what he has accused others of doing to him, that is, denigrate those who disagree with any aspect of the complex climate issue.

His argument was littered with condemnatory terms and added nothing new to the debate.

Who is the denier here?

Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.



Pull the other leg

As the Squire of City of Auckland Morris Dancers, I would like to assure your opinion writer Jarrod Gilbert that Morris dancers will not vanish like dodos as dinosaurs have done.

We practice every Thursday at St Lukes Church and have just spent a week in Napier with 80 other Morris Dancers from around New Zealand. You can see us leap around and hit each other with sticks at the Auckland Folk Festival this weekend.

Andy Smith, Freemans Bay.



Short & sweet

On rail

Phil Twyford said light rail from Auckland CBD to the airport will be ready by 2030. Perhaps he could have a joint celebration to mark the opening of the light rail and the completion of the 100,000th Kiwibuild affordable home? Jonathan Jepson, Torbay.

On scooters

A simple answer to the problem of an increasing number of e-scooters causing an increasing number of accidents. Confine them to the roads and see then how reckless some of them are. Dennis Ross, Glendowie.

On Trivago

Now that Trivago may get fined, they'll need some cash to pay. Hopefully it with come from their advertising budget. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On dogowner

The owner who fled after his dog attacked and hospitalised a 9-year-old girl at Eastern Beach is in the same category as a hit and run driver. Peter Culpan, Te Atatu Peninsula.

On banks

I can't help harking back to the days when it was the banks who were getting robbed. P K Ellwood, Beach Haven.

On religion

If, as Bruce Logan states, "the Bible teaches us that we have been created male and female in God's image", the sooner it is banned from state schools the better. Dr Brian Earnshaw, Mt Roskill.

Bruce Logan disapproves of "teaching English literature in the context of women's rights ..." I prefer what Sappho says: "If you are squeamish, don't prod the beach rubble". Janet Charman, Avondale.

It's great to have a knowledge of the Bible when competing in TV quiz shows or local pub nights. Margaret Joy Emmans, Orewa.