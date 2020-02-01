The Herald on Sunday asked primary school children to write a letter about why they were excited to go back to school, and what is so great about their school. It was part of a competition in conjunction with The Warehouse to win a classroom full of sports gear. Ten-year-old Tanvi Rana, a Year 6 student at Auckland's Marshall Laing Primary School, is the lucky winner. Deputy head of news Alanah Eriksen said Tanvi's letter was funny, quirky and showed how enthusiastic she was to learn in 2020. Below is her letter.

What is SUPER DUPER amazing about school and why do I really want to go back? Well don't just stand there, I am going to tell you why, ladies and gentlemen. Let's get started!

What is great about school?

The great thing about school is that you can only get so much time in your life to gather all the information you need to move on and get better experiences at stuff! My school, Marshmallow Land, I mean Marshall Laing Primary School, provides me ways I can get better and how I can improve.

Last year I learned so much, like reading, maths (do we really have to talk about maths right now?) and writing, like how I'm writing to you. Marshall Laing isn't just a school for me it's like home and where I can be myself.

Why am I excited to go back to school is that ... I'm really delighted to make new friends, but not only that, I'm ready to start a new beginning for 2020! I'm super pumped to discover and explore new things that I never knew. I'm ready to learn more and then show off all the things I've learned to my family. (I guess their mouths will be wide open, like a puppet, as they find out what I've learned this year!)



I'm ready to get away from my mum and dad growling at me all the time!

I'm really excited to go back and I really mean it! It's not all a joke to me. I'm going to find that key and unleash all the things that I'm going to do in 2020.

Why start tomorrow? Let's start today.

Now I am a Year 6, and this is my last year at my primary school in 2020.

What is actually the main reason I want to go back and why is my school very great? It's the last year and my school always has a big SURPRISE for the Year Sixes. There's pool parties, fun activities, pizza lunch and many others.

I'm really excited to go back to school for these surprises. I can't wait to go back to school now!!!!!