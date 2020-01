One person was left with minor injuries after being attacked by a group of people in Napier on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of an assault on Cranby Cres in Onekawa about 3.45pm.

A police spokesperson said the person was assaulted by "a group of people", but didn't appear to have any serious injuries.

Police said there was a report that there was one gang member involved, however this is yet to be substantiated.