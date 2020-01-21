

Summer's back, Hawke's Bay.

MetService Meteorologist Andy Best said the region would feel the force of a high over the North Island in the next week with early forecasts suggesting Hastings will get five straight days of 30-plus degree temperatures.

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay weather: Early predictions suggest a cool Christmas

• Weather blip strikes Hawke's Bay before picture perfect outlook to week

• Christmas weather in Hawke's Bay: Cloudy with a slight chance of rainfall

• Heavy rain, big swells, thunderstorms: Wild weather coming for already wet Hawke's Bay

Best said the 30C temperatures would start on Saturday and continue through to Wednesday next week.

Advertisement

"Hastings looks to be the warmest of the region with it expected to hit 30 degrees on Saturday and that is set to continue over the rest of the week to Wednesday with temperatures sitting between 30 and 32 degrees."

Along with the warm temperatures it's set to be a fine week with minimal cloud and a few light breezes coming over the region over the next week, Best said.

The outlook means it will be a perfect time to head to the beach. The big swells coming from the aftermath of Cyclone Tino will have calmed down with swells sitting at less than a metre.

"It looks like after a few weeks of cool and windy weather Hawke's Bay will see a strong summer return," Best said.